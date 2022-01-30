Man convicted in London for stalking US Open champion Raducanu
Published: 30 Jan 2022 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2022 10:16 AM BdST
A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, British media reported on Saturday.
Bromley Magistrates' Court convicted Amrit Magar on Friday after he was captured several times on door camera footage at the 19-year-old player's house in south London, where she lives with her parents.
He will be sentenced by the court next month.
"Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out," Raducanu said in a statement to the court, according to the Daily Mail. "I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own.
