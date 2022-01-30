Liverpool sign Colombia winger Diaz from Porto
Published: 30 Jan 2022 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2022 09:39 PM BdST
Liverpool have signed Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto on a long-term deal, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.
Financial details were not disclosed but the BBC reported the deal is expected to be worth 45 million euros ($50.14 million), with a maximum of 15 million euros in add-ons.
Diaz, who has seven goals in 31 appearances for Colombia, becomes Liverpool's first signing of the January transfer window.
"Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance," a club statement read.
"Diaz will arrive on Merseyside once he has completed international duty with Colombia, who face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday evening."
The 25-year-old joined Porto in 2019 from Colombia's Atletico Junior, scoring 41 times in 125 appearances in all competitions and helping them win the league in his first season.
He was also the joint top-scorer at Copa America last year along with Lionel Messi and was named "revelation" of the tournament.
Diaz will strengthen the attacking options at Liverpool, who are second in the league on 48 points after 22 matches, nine points behind Manchester City who have played a game more.
Juergen Klopp's team are due to host Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Feb 6.
