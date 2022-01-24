Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 to keep dwindling title hopes alive
>>
Published: 24 Jan 2022 01:22 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 01:23 AM BdST
Chelsea kept alive their remote Premier League title chances with a 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, set on their way by an exquisite strike from Hakim Ziyech which was quickly followed up by a Thiago Silva header.
Ziyech broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when he received the ball on edge of the box after Callum Hudson-Odoi surged forward and the Moroccan curled his shot into the top corner with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.
Spurs, previously unbeaten in nine league games under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, thought they had taken the lead in the first half when Harry Kane put the ball in the net, but referee Paul Tierney ruled the England striker pushed Silva off the ball before turning and firing it past Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Spurs are seventh on 36 points although they have played four fewer games than Chelsea.
More stories
- Chelsea keep slim title hopes alive
- Militao nets leveller as Real rescue draw
- India thrown out of Women's Asian Cup after COVID outbreak
- Atletico seal dramatic 3-2 win against Valencia
- Pele 'super strong' as he recovers from tumor: daughter
- Man City's winning streak ends
- Fati 'crushed' by injury setback
- Messi back in PSG squad
Recent Stories
- Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 to keep dwindling title hopes alive
- Militao nets stoppage-time leveller as Real Madrid rescue draw
- Hosts India thrown out of Women's Asian Cup after COVID outbreak
- Atletico strike late to seal dramatic 3-2 win against Valencia
- Pele 'super strong' as he recovers from tumor, daughter says
- Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara