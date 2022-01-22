Rangnick says he did not take Ronaldo reaction personally
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2022 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 04:07 PM BdST
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said Cristiano Ronaldo did not undermine his authority following the forward's angry reaction to being substituted at Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.
The Portugal international did not look pleased after being taken off for Harry Maguire in the 71th minute as United secured a 3-1 win against the promoted side.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's league fixture against West Ham United, Rangnick said: "I don't blame him for that but obviously any manager would wish it shouldn't be too emotional.
"And also in front of the TV cameras, I don't think this will be for the benefit of anyone. It's an emotional game and players are emotional and I didn't take it personally at all."
Rangnick said Ronaldo had been known to react poorly to being taken off.
"I didn't at all see or interpret that he was challenging me," he added. "This was not the first time -- if you have a look at the moment when Sir Alex (Ferguson) replaced him or other coaches, his reaction was pretty similar."
Ronaldo, who re-signed for United from Juventus in the close season, could miss the game against West Ham after complaining of a neck problem following the win in midweek.
"He received treatment ... for two to three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels," added Rangnick.
United are seventh with 35 points from 21 games, two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham but with a game in hand.
