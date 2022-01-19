Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers
>>Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 10:38 PM BdST
Argentina have left Lionel Messi out of their squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia as the Paris St Germain forward continues his recovery from COVID-19 infection.
The twice World Cup winners and current Copa America champions have qualified for the finals in Qatar and sit second in the 10-team South American group.
The 34-year-old Messi was omitted from Argentina’s 27-man squad after not playing for PSG since Dec 22 against FC Lorient in French Ligue 1.
Messi spent the festive period in Argentina before testing positive for COVID-19 and trained separately from his team mates on his return to Paris.
PSG face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League with the first leg on Feb 15.
Argentina are away to Chile on Jan 27 and host Colombia on Feb 1.
More stories
- Mental health of tennis players is no longer ignored
- Naomi Osaka returns, ready or not
- Lewandowski wins FIFA Best award
- No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic: France
- Everyone aside from Djokovic ready to star at Australian Open
- Doors open for Djokovic to play next Australian Open
- Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
- Everton sack manager Benitez
Recent Stories
- Naomi Osaka returns, ready or not
- The mental health of tennis players is no longer in the shadows
- Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA Best awards
- No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry
- At the Australian Open, everyone not named Djokovic is ready to star
- Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open
Opinion
Most Read
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- 12 districts are at high risk from COVID. Dhaka is the worst of all
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Australia records its deadliest day of COVID; hospitals see a flood of patients