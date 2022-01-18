Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA Best awards
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2022 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 02:31 AM BdST
Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player award for 2021 with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the FIFA Best Women's Player prize at Monday's ceremony.
The prolific Lewandowski won the award for the second straight year after a season in which he beat Gerd Mueller's 49-year old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.
The 27-year-old Putellas was at the heart of the Barcelona women's team which won the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League.
Tuchel had guided Chelsea to the Champions League title after taking over the club in January while Hayes won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup treble in England.
The West London club enjoyed further recognition with their Senegal international Edouard Mendy winning the Best Men's Goalkeeper award.
Chile and Olympique Lyonnais’ Christiane Endler was named The Best Women’s Goalkeeper.
The Puskas Award for best goal of the year was won by Argentine Erik Lamela, now with Spanish club Sevilla, for his goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal.
