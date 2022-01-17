No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry
Julien Pretot, Reuters bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2022 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2022 04:27 PM BdST
Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said on Monday there would be no exemption from France's new vaccine pass law.
World number one Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, was deported from Australia on Sunday before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year after losing a court case to have the cancellation of his visa overturned.
France's vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.
"The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass," the ministry said.
"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice.
"Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So we'll see, but clearly there's no exemption."
Serbian Djokovic, who was barred from bidding to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, has refused to vaccinate and was criticised for attending public events last month after testing positive for the coronavirus.
- Everyone aside from Djokovic ready to star at Australian Open
- Doors open for Djokovic to play next Australian Open
- Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
- Everton sack manager Benitez
- Djokovic flies out of Australia
- Absence of Djokovic to echo at Melbourne Park
- Djokovic 'extremely disappointed' with visa cancellation
- Djokovic loses visa appeal, faces deportation
- At the Australian Open, everyone not named Djokovic is ready to star
- Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open
- Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
- Everton sack manager Benitez
- Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal
- Absence of Djokovic to echo at Melbourne Park
Most Read
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- In a league of her own, Ivy is re-elected Narayanganj mayor for third term
- Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
- Narayanganj City Corporation election at a glance
- Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns
- 'Voting by EVM made me as happy as the day my wife agreed to marry me': Shamim Osman
- Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
- Bangladesh education minister says school closure not in immediate plans
- Microsoft warns of destructive cyberattack on Ukrainian computer networks
- Bangladesh edtech startup company 10 Minute School raises $2m from Indian investor Surge