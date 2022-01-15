Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2022 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 12:53 PM BdST
Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against Stade Brestois on Saturday as he continues his recovery following a COVID-19 infection, the club said on Friday.
"He continues to work with the medical and performance staff and will return to the squad in a progressive manner next week," PSG said in a statement.
The Argentine forward, who joined as a free agent from Barcelona during the close season, was one of several players to return positive results during the Ligue 1 break.
PSG added that Neymar, who sustained an ankle injury last November, will also miss Saturday's game as he continues his individual work to get back to full fitness, the club said.
PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 20 games, 11 ahead of Nice who host Nantes later on Friday.
More stories
- Djokovic to spend another night in Australia detention
- When tennis became a stage for right and wrong
- Serbians split on Djokovic
- Visa cancellation could be start of Djokovic's woes
- Australia cancels Djokovic's visa again
- Saudi waived vaccination rules for the Spanish Super Cup
- Djokovic included in Australian Open draw
- Extra-time winner gives Real victory over Barca
Recent Stories
- Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
- Ronaldo, Maguire back in squad for Villa trip, says Rangnick
- Djokovic faces another night in Australia detention before court hearing
- When tennis became a stage for right and wrong during a pandemic
- 'Dragged around like a rag' or 'Their country, their rules'? Serbians split on Djokovic
- Visa cancellation could be just the start of Djokovic's slam woes
Opinion
Most Read
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Unvaccinated women with COVID are more likely to lose foetuses and infants, Scottish data shows
- Rivals are ‘uniting’ to defeat AL in Narayanganj mayoral polls, says Ivy
- Djokovic races to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again
- Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Khaleda Zia's adviser Tajmeri Islam sent to jail
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme