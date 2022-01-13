Chelsea ease past Tottenham into League Cup final
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2022 04:08 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2022 04:08 AM BdST
Chelsea beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 thanks to Antonio Rudiger's first-half goal to complete an emphatic 3-0 aggregate triumph in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
Leading 2-0 from last week's one-sided first leg at Stamford Bridge, defender Rudiger gave Tottenham a mountain to climb when he bundled home from Mason Mount's corner in the 18th minute.
Tottenham battled hard in search of a route back into the tie but it was not to be their night as two penalties awarded either side of halftime by Andre Mariner were both overturned after VAR interventions.
To rub salt into their wounds Harry Kane also had a goal ruled out for offside after yet another VAR check.
Chelsea, who face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, eased off in the second half but were comfortable enough and will try to win the League Cup for a sixth time in the final against Liverpool or Arsenal.
Liverpool host Arsenal in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday.
