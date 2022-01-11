West Indies v Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID cases, injuries
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2022 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 10:44 AM BdST
The second one day international between West Indies and Ireland scheduled for Tuesday in Kingston has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting squad, both teams said in a joint statement.
Ireland reported two further positive cases while two players were ruled out due to injury, with five players in total isolating.
Paul Stirling, Simi Singh and Ben White tested positive last week and missed the first ODI on Saturday, which West Indies won by 24 runs.
"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed," the statement read.
The two teams are scheduled to meet in a third ODI on Friday before the tour ends with a one-off Twenty20 international in Kingston on Sunday.
Ireland's tour of the United States was also disrupted due to COVID-19. The two teams had played a T20 series which ended 1-1 before the ODI series in Florida was cancelled after members of the touring staff returned positive tests.
- Man Utd seals narrow Cup win over Villa
- Djokovic back in practice
- Djokovic could still be deported: Serbia
- Pranksters hijack Djokovic's virtual court hearing
- Australian court orders Djokovic's release from immigration detention
- Coulibaly 'stable' after heart attack on pitch in Qatar
- Liverpool COVID outbreak included lots of false positives
- Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup
- West Indies v Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID cases, injuries
- McTominay seals narrow Cup win for Man Utd over Villa
- Djokovic back in practice, family hails 'biggest victory of his life'
- Serbian officials concerned Djokovic could still be deported
- Pranksters hijack Djokovic's virtual court hearing to stream music and porn
- Australian court orders Djokovic's release from immigration detention
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12
- Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
- Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
- Officials’ party galls Hong Kong, chafing under COVID (and political) controls