Ronaldo injury not serious, says Rangnick, after missing win over Villa
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2022 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 02:54 PM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United's 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa with muscular problems but manager Ralf Rangnick said on Monday it was nothing too serious.
Ronaldo, along with Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones, were all missing from the side that lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last week.
Maguire and Jones were also injured but should be back for the league clash away to Villa on Saturday.
On Ronaldo's absence, Rangnick said: "I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, he told me that he's had some problems for the last couple of days.
"He had some problems with his hip, with his hip muscle. I don't think it's anything serious."
More stories
- West Indies v Ireland ODI postponed due to COVID, injuries
- Man Utd seals narrow Cup win over Villa
- Djokovic back in practice
- Djokovic could still be deported: Serbia
- Pranksters hijack Djokovic's virtual court hearing
- Australian court orders Djokovic's release from immigration detention
- Coulibaly 'stable' after heart attack on pitch in Qatar
- Liverpool COVID outbreak included lots of false positives
Recent Stories
- Ronaldo injury not serious, says Rangnick, after missing win over Villa
- Aussie tennis star Kyrgios 'embarrassed' by handling of Djokovic case
- West Indies v Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID cases, injuries
- McTominay seals narrow Cup win for Man Utd over Villa
- Djokovic back in practice, family hails 'biggest victory of his life'
- Serbian officials concerned Djokovic could still be deported
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child
- Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12
- Officials’ party galls Hong Kong, chafing under COVID (and political) controls
- SSC, HSC exams depend on the pandemic situation: Dipu Moni