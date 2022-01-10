Liverpool COVID-19 outbreak included lots of false positives: Klopp
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2022 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:34 AM BdST
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the COVID-19 outbreak which forced the postponement of their League Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal last week included many false positives, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the only confirmed case.
Liverpool had asked the English Football League to reschedule the game last Thursday due to a "severe outbreak".
Liverpool beat third-tier Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, with Klopp having to field four teenagers in the starting side.
"We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are, so all these players who are false positives couldn't play," Klopp told reporters.
"The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives."
Midfielder Fabinho scored twice while Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino also scored as Liverpool came from a goal down to win on Sunday.
They host Arsenal in the League Cup semis on Thursday before the return leg on Jan 20 at the Emirates Stadium.
- Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup
- Liverpool, Tottenham secure wins in FA Cup
- Hernandez double fires Milan with Venezia win
- Djokovic did not have guaranteed entry: Australia
- England hold on in tense finish for Ashes draw
- Chelsea crush Chesterfield in FA Cup
- Cambridge upset Newcastle in FA Cup, Leicester through
- Serbian PM vows to help Djokovic in visa fight
- Coulibaly 'stable' after heart attack on pitch in Qatar
- Liverpool COVID-19 outbreak included lots of false positives: Klopp
- Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool, Tottenham secure comeback wins in FA Cup
- Hernandez double fires Milan to Serie A summit with Venezia win
- Australian government says Djokovic did not have guaranteed entry to the country
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail