Javier Cabrera appointed as head coach of Bangladesh football team
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2022 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 07:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh Football Federation, or BFF, has named Spaniard Javier Cabrera as the head coach of the national team.
The 37-year-old Cabrera, who was in charge of the FC Barcelona Academy in Northern Virginia for four months in 2018, signed an 11-month contract to coach the men in red and green, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, chairman of the National Teams Committee, said on Saturday.
“Javier will be in charge of the team until December. He will arrive in Dhaka on Jan 15 or 16. The team will play two matches in Indonesia on Jan 24 and 27.”
Former coach Jamie Day has been on leave since September last year, with the federation naming Oscar Bruzon of Bashundhara Kings and Abahani’s Mario Lamos as interim coaches for two separate tournaments.
Nabil said the management will soon reach an understanding with Jamie.
"Cabrera has been appointed permanently."
He was the technical director of La Liga from mid-2018 to 2020. He then served as an academy coach at Deportivo Alaves for almost one and a half years.
Earlier, he was the technical director at India’s Sporting Goa from 2013 to 2015.
According to his Linkedin profile, he completed his honours in advertising and marketing before acquiring a master’s degree in event management.
