Torres and Pedri latest positives in Barcelona COVID outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 09:51 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 09:51 AM BdST
Barcelona players Ferran Torres and Pedri tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the latest cases confirmed by the club after an outbreak at the LaLiga side.
"The first team players Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for COVID-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," Barcelona said on their website on Monday.
The Catalans beat Mallorca 1-0 in the league on Sunday in a match where they were missing 14 players, eight of them due to COVID-19: Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, Ez Abde, Jordi Alba, Alex Balde, Ousmane Dembele, Gavi and Dani Alves.
Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet also tested positive during the week but were cleared after their latest test came back negative on Sunday morning.
LaLiga confirmed at least 90 COVID-19 cases among players and coaching staff last week as Spain recorded 372,000 new coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Barcelona will play at third tier side Linares on Wednesday in the Spanish Cup round of 32 and return to LaLiga action at Granada on Saturday.
