Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
Published: 04 Jan 2022 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 01:50 AM BdST
The Premier League said on Monday it had found 94 new positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff in the last week, the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks.
"(We) can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65 percent)," the league said in a statement Eighteen games have been postponed since last month with clubs being unable to field teams due to positive cases and injuries.
The figure had been steadily rising in recent weeks with 90 testing positive between Dec 13-19 and a record 103 cases between Dec 20-26.
Eighteen games have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries at various clubs, while teams have often been forced to field weakened lineups.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp as well as Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip from the playing squad missed the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday after returning positive tests.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte told reporters on Monday that they were "monitoring" a couple of possible new COVID-19 cases at the club.
"We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see. We didn’t do this (name them) in the past and we will continue to do this in the same way. We are not 100 percent sure they will miss the game," Conte said ahead of the Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first-leg away to Chelsea.
