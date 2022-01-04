Lukaku's critical comments 'not intentional', says Chelsea boss Tuchel
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 09:30 PM BdST
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's comments that he was unhappy with manager Thomas Tuchel's system were "not intentional", Tuchel said on Tuesday, adding the player had apologised and returned to training.
The Belgium international, 28, was left out against Liverpool at the weekend after telling Sky Italy that he was not happy with the "situation" at Chelsea and would like to return to Italy some time in the future.
"We have given it time to look calmly back on. He apologised and is back in the squad for today's training," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
"For me, the most important thing was to understand - and clearly understand - it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game."
Lukaku signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan in the close season for a club-record fee of 97.5 million pounds ($131.83 million).
"He is an emotional guy, he does not hold back with his opinion. It created some noise that you don't want but there are zero doubts in his commitment to the team," Tuchel added.
Fearing a backlash from fans over Lukaku's remarks, Tuchel said it was the player's responsibility to "clean the mess up", but added that the club would look after him.
"Well, he's very aware of what happened and what he created, but he can handle it... we are happy that he is our player and we will protect him. If someone strongly disagrees, this is about the team with everything we do," said the German.
Centre back Trevoh Chalobah will miss the game against Spurs after picking up a hamstring injury on Sunday, while fellow defender Andreas Christensen and forward Timo Werner are both doubts.
- Djokovic gets vaccine exemption for Australian Open
- Mbappe treble fires PSG into French cup last 16
- Torres and Pedri latest positives in Barca COVID outbreak
- Wolves win at United
- Premier League reports fall in COVID cases
- Omicron will test Beijing Winter Games bubble: organisers
- Torres eager to make impact with Barca
- De Jong header gives Barca 1-0 win at Mallorca
- Djokovic will defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination
- Mbappe hits treble as PSG stroll into French Cup last 16
- Torres and Pedri latest positives in Barcelona COVID outbreak
- Rangnick suffers first defeat as Wolves win at United
- Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
- Torres eager to make an impact with Barcelona
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh plans to impose COVID vaccine requirement for indoor dining
- COVID cases are surging after emergence of omicron in Bangladesh. Is there a link?
- Bangladesh close in on shock win after Ebadot rattles NZ
- Bangladesh health officials want fresh curbs in 7 days to fight omicron
- Bangladesh logs 775 new virus cases, the biggest single-day jump in 3 months
- Online ‘auction’ is latest attack on muslim women in India
- Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases multiply, chief minister tests positive