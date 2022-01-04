Djokovic will defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 06:20 PM BdST
Novak Djokovic ended speculation over his Australian Open title defence by announcing on Tuesday that he would compete at the season's opening Grand Slam event after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The world number one, who had declined to reveal his vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Jan 17-30 tournament in Melbourne due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules.
"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022," the Serbian said on Instagram.
Organisers of the Australian Open had stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.
Tennis Australia said last month the panel would consist of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice and that the move was agreed in conjunction with the Victoria Department of Health.
Applicants that pass an initial stage will be subject to a second review conducted by a government-appointed panel before the application is submitted to the Australian Immunisation Register.
Djokovic's father Srdjan had told a Serbian television channel that his son would probably pull out of the major, saying Tennis Australia's stance on mandatory jabs was tantamount to "blackmail".
Djokovic pulled out of the Serbia team for the ATP Cup in Sydney to raise further doubts over his participation in the year's first Grand Slam.
"I'm ready to live and breathe tennis in the next few weeks of competition. Thanks everyone for the support," Djokovic added in his post, which was accompanied by a picture of him in an airport.
He heads to Australia having trained in Marbella, Spain over the last few days.
Tennis Australia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and is in a three-way tie on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in the all-time list.
- Mbappe treble fires PSG into French cup last 16
- Torres and Pedri latest positives in Barca COVID outbreak
- Wolves win at United
- Premier League reports fall in COVID cases
- Omicron will test Beijing Winter Games bubble: organisers
- Torres eager to make impact with Barca
- De Jong header gives Barca 1-0 win at Mallorca
- Chelsea draw 2-2 with Liverpool in classic
- Djokovic will defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination
- Mbappe hits treble as PSG stroll into French Cup last 16
- Torres and Pedri latest positives in Barcelona COVID outbreak
- Rangnick suffers first defeat as Wolves win at United
- Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
- Torres eager to make an impact with Barcelona
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh plans to impose COVID vaccine requirement for indoor dining
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- COVID cases are surging after emergence of omicron in Bangladesh. Is there a link?
- Bangladesh close in on shock win after Ebadot rattles NZ
- A foggy morning in northern Bangladesh
- Online ‘auction’ is latest attack on muslim women in India
- Bangladesh health officials want fresh curbs in 7 days to fight omicron
- Now's not the time to worry about classes: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh logs 775 new virus cases, the biggest single-day jump in 3 months