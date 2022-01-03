Correa double gives Atletico Madrid 2-0 win over Rayo
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2022 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2022 02:12 AM BdST
Defending champions Atletico Madrid got back on track after four consecutive league losses with a 2-0 home win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday thanks to a brace from Argentinian winger Angel Correa.
Atleti leapfrogged Rayo in the standings and are now fourth with 32 points from 19 matches. Rayo are fifth, with 30 points. Real Madrid, who lost at Getafe earlier, lead LaLiga with 46 points from 20 games.
Correa, playing out of position as a pure striker in the absence of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix, who both missed Atletico's first game of 2022 due to positive COVID-19 tests, led Atletico to a victory where they dominated from start to finish.
He pounded in a rebound from inside the box after a great play and strike from Yannick Carrasco in the 28th minute, then volleyed in a low cross from Renan Lodi in the 53rd.
"After four consecutive losses, we needed this win," man-of-the-match Correa told reporters.
"It’s a great way to start the year because we won playing well, dominating; we are really happy with the attitude and the result."
The win was a relief for Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who had never previously lost more than two successive league matches since taking charge in 2011.
Simeone had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week but was cleared to take his place on the sidelines early on Sunday after his latest test came back negative.
Missing Griezmann, Felix and captain Koke due to the pandemic and Spanish international flanker Marcos Llorente because of injury, the Argentinian coach decided to change his system from three defenders to a classic 4-4-2.
The change was key as defenders Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi dominated on the touchline, winning in every phase of the game.
The first goal started with a combination between the English right back and midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, who passed to Carrasco who entered the area and shot at the goal. When the ball was deflected, Correa was the quickest to get to it and open the scoring.
In the second half, Brazilian international Lodi sprinted up front and found Correa in the box with a perfect cross.
- Unal gives Getafe shock win over Real Madrid
- Lukaku omitted from squad to face Liverpool
- Messi catches COVID
- City march on, Spurs and Hammers chase fourth
- Rodri goal gives Man City win over 10-man Arsenal
- Liverpool boss to miss Chelsea game
- Man Utd not only about Ronaldo-Fernandes partnership: Rangnick
- 3 Liverpool players catch COVID before Chelsea trip
- Chelsea battle back to draw 2-2 with Liverpool in classic
- Unal's early goal gives Getafe shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid
- Chelsea's Lukaku omitted from squad to face Liverpool: reports
- PSG's Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19
- City march on as Spurs and Hammers keep in up chase for fourth
- Late Rodri goal gives Man City 2-1 win over 10-man Arsenal
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises remittance incentive to kick off 2022
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold snap in new year
- Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Software engineer was run over and killed in Mirpur. Wife says police changed name of accused
- Bangladesh registers 557 virus cases in a day, highest in 11 weeks
- Bangladesh climate expert Prof Saleemul Huq awarded Order of the British Empire
- US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade programme
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- US flight cancellations hit a record level as COVID thins crews amid severe weather