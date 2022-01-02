Chelsea's Lukaku omitted from squad to face Liverpool: reports
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2022 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2022 06:45 PM BdST
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the squad to face Liverpool at home later on Sunday after saying he was dissatisfied with his role at Stamford Bridge, according to reports in the British media.
The 28-year-old, who signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan in the close season for a club-record fee of 97.5 million pounds ($131.91 million), told Sky Italy this week that he was unhappy with manager Thomas Tuchel's system, adding that he would like to return to Italy at some point in his career.
Asked about the Belgian international's comments ahead of the Liverpool game, Tuchel said they were "not helpful".
"We don't like it of course. It brings noise that we don't need and it's not helpful... We can take the time to try and understand what is going on... if there is something to discuss it's behind closed doors, for sure," the German told reporters.
Lukaku has scored in his last two Premier League appearances -- against Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion -- following his return to the side after testing positive for COVID-19.
He has netted seven times in 18 games across all competitions this season.
Chelsea are second in the league standings with 42 points from 20 games, a point ahead of third-placed Liverpool who have a game in hand.
