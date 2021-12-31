Man City defender Cancelo assaulted during robbery at home
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Dec 2021 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2021 11:21 AM BdST
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo said on Thursday he was assaulted during a robbery and posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a cut above his right eye.
Cancelo did not mention where the incident took place but the club later said it happened at the 27-year-old's home.
"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," Cancelo said. "When you show resistance this is what happens.
"They managed to take all the jewellery and leave me with my face in this state.
"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK."
City said in a statement they were giving
support to the player and his family and that he is helping the police with
their enquiries.
