West Ham bounce back with 4-1 win at Watford
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2021 12:17 AM BdST
West Ham United ended a three-game winless run, romping to a 4-1 win at struggling Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Dennis fired Watford, who had their last two games postponed, into a fourth-minute lead with a fine left-foot effort from the edge of the box but Claudio Ranieri's side were unable to build on their advantage.
The Hammers pushed forward with intent and drew level in the 27th minute with a first-time drive from Tomas Soucek who latched on to a through ball from Jared Bowen.
Two minutes later, Said Benrahma put the visitors ahead, drilling home after Michail Antonio had cut in from the left and slipped the ball into the Algerian's path.
David Moyes' side thought they had a third through Bowen but VAR spotted a foul by Soucek on Dennis and the effort was over-turned.
But the Hammers did double their advantage through a Mark Noble penalty after referee Darren England went to the pitchside monitor and ruled Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann had brought down Bowen.
Substitute Nikola Vlasic completed the rout, slotting home after good work from Bowen.
- West Ham bounce back at Watford
- Spurs held by 10-man Saints
- Barcelona sign Torres from Man City
- 'Ridiculous' to play Man City, Liverpool in 48 hours: Rodgers
- China prepares to fight smog as Olympics looms
- Lukaku fires Chelsea to win over Villa
- Man City secure ninth successive win
- Arsenal cement top four spot with win at Norwich
- West Ham bounce back with 4-1 win at Watford
- Spurs held by 10-man Southampton as Conte unbeaten run continues
- Barcelona sign Spanish forward Torres from Man City
- 'Ridiculous' to play Man City, Liverpool in 48 hours: Rodgers
- China talks up 'green' Olympics but prepares to fight smog
- Lukaku leads Chelsea to much-needed win at Villa
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- Hasina hits back at US: “Don't lecture us about democracy while harbouring murderers”
- Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published on Thursday
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face