Real Madrid quartet test positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2021 10:52 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:52 PM BdST
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.
Real Madrid are back in action on Jan 2 when they travel to Getafe in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's side are top of the standings with 46 points from 19 games - eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla who have a game in hand.
Real had several players test positive for coronavirus earlier this month including Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Isco and David Alaba.
Rivals Barcelona are also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak nL1N2TE0FI in their squad with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca.
Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive COVID tests this week.
- Arteta to miss City game after COVID positive test
- Barca trio test positive
- West Ham bounce back at Watford
- Spurs held by 10-man Saints
- Barcelona sign Torres from Man City
- 'Ridiculous' to play Man City, Liverpool in 48 hours: Rodgers
- China prepares to fight smog as Olympics looms
- Lukaku fires Chelsea to win over Villa
- Arsenal boss Arteta to miss City game after COVID positive test
- Barca trio test positive for COVID-19
- West Ham bounce back with 4-1 win at Watford
- Spurs held by 10-man Southampton as Conte unbeaten run continues
- Barcelona sign Spanish forward Torres from Man City
- 'Ridiculous' to play Man City, Liverpool in 48 hours: Rodgers
Most Read
- Hasina hits back at US: “Don't lecture us about democracy while harbouring murderers”
- Bangladesh approves 3 vaccines for booster shots, recipients will not get to choose
- Bangladesh logs 495 virus cases in a day, the highest in 11 weeks
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh detects 3 more omicron cases, raising total to 7
- RAB arrests Holy Family Medical College teacher for ‘sexually harassing’ student
- US breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases
- Born and raised in Pakistan, but living in legal limbo
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published on Thursday
- 2021 renewed hopes of bridging the learning gap for a generation. But omicron casts a new shadow