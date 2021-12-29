Barca trio test positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2021 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2021 06:29 PM BdST
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.
The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week.
Samuel Umtiti. FC Barcelona/Twitter
Barca, who last played in the league in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Dec 21, are seventh on 28 points from 18 games.
