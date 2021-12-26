Online racist abuse offenders to be banned from games: UK Home Secretary
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Dec 2021 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2021 09:14 PM BdST
People found guilty of online racist abuse against footballers will be banned from attending games for up to 10 years under new laws, Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
Football Banning Orders, imposed to prevent violence or disorder at regulated matches, bar individuals from attending games for a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 years.
The existing legislation will be extended to cover online hate offences after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to toughen measures in July in the wake of racist abuse aimed at England's Black players following defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
"This summer we saw the beautiful game marred by disgraceful racism from online trolls, who hid behind their keyboards and abused our footballers," Patel was quoted as saying by British media.
"Those responsible for appalling racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I am announcing will make sure they are banned from attending football matches."
The new law will be brought forward early in the new year, British media reported, in the form of an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
According to government statistics, there were 1,359 football banning orders in force across England and Wales as of Aug 1.
- Former England captain Illingworth dies
- Djokovic to skip 2022 ATP Cup
- Algerian footballer dies of heart attack
- Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games
- Juventus lost their DNA after Ronaldo's arrival: Buffon
- Pele discharged from hospital
- Liverpool-Leeds, Wolves-Watford games postponed
- Barcelona negotiating to sign Torres
- Online racist abuse offenders to be banned from games: UK Home Secretary
- Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89
- Djokovic to skip 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney: report
- Algerian footballer dies of on-field heart attack
- Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test
- Pele discharged from hospital, will spend Christmas with family
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- MV Abhijan-10 supervisor recounts details of deadly launch fire in Jhalakathi
- Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
- Court sentences 13 to death for 2016 murder of AL leader Jahirul Huq
- Police arrest five more suspects over rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh logs four virus deaths, 268 cases in a day
- NYC’s $1 pizza slice becomes inflation’s latest victim
- As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent