Bangladesh U-19 girls clinch SAFF Championship title with 1-0 win over India

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Dec 2021 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2021 08:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh have won the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship with a 1-0 win over India.

Anai Mogini scored the winner to help her side emerge as unbeaten champions in the final match at Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur on Wednesday.

 

More to follow

