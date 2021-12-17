Four Chelsea players including Lukaku, Werner test positive for COVID-19
>>Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2021 01:54 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 01:54 AM BdST
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell have tested positive for COVID-19 while Kai Havertz is unwell, manager Thomas Tuchel said ahead of their Premier League home match against Everton later on Thursday.
"Kai feels unwell, he's not positive yet but we're waiting for test results and we decided to not bring him to the squad," Tuchel said.
"We did some extra tests at 12 o'clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch. From there we had to pick the team... The situation started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training."
More stories
- Leicester, Man Utd games off as COVID plays havoc
- Formula One champion Hamilton receives knighthood
- 'Wow' moments from the sporting year
- Modric, Marcelo catch COVID
- Aguero retires at 33 due to heart condition
- Stephen Curry sets NBA career record for 3-pointers
- Gnabry hat-trick sends Bayern nine points clear
- Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy
Recent Stories
- Four Chelsea players including Lukaku, Werner test positive for COVID-19
- Leicester and Man Utd games off as COVID plays havoc with Premier League
- Seven-times Formula One champion Hamilton receives knighthood
- 'Wow' moments from the sporting year
- Real Madrid's Modric and Marcelo test positive for COVID-19
- Barcelona striker Aguero retires at 33 due to heart condition
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- ‘Not acceptable’: Momen expresses frustration over sanctions in call with Blinken
- Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with US
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- Bangladesh, India bound by the power of faith and friendship: Kovind