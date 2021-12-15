Real Madrid's Modric and Marcelo test positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2021 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 07:27 PM BdST
Real Madrid players Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Wednesday.
Real did not say if the two were suffering any symptoms, but that they have been moved into quarantine in line with Spain's health protocol and will miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz.
The number of COVID-19 cases growing around Europe is also impacting the world of football. Valencia confirmed four cases on Monday, including their head coach and two players.
In England, 42 Premier League players and staff tested positive in the past week - the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.
An outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur led UEFA to postpone their Europa Conference League game against French side Rennes last week.
