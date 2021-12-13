Martinez nets twice as Inter thrash Cagliari to go top of Serie A
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Dec 2021 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:19 AM BdST
Inter Milan climbed to the top of Serie A in style as Lautaro Martinez's double helped them thrash Cagliari 4-0 at the San Siro on Sunday.
The champions dominated from start to finish to earn their fifth league win in a row, with Argentine striker Martinez getting the scoring up and running with a bullet header in the 29th minute.
Martinez could have doubled his side's advantage before halftime, but saw a tame penalty saved. The hosts did not have to wait long for their second, however, as Alexis Sanchez, on a rare start, volleyed home five minutes after the break.
Cagliari were dead and buried from that moment on, and Hakan Calhanoglu soon added a third.
Martinez completed the scoring in the 68th minute with a delicate finish after bringing Nicolo Barella's inch-perfect long pass under control, while a host of further chances came and went to make the win even more comprehensive.
With AC Milan and Napoli both dropping points this weekend, Inter took full advantage to hit the summit, one point ahead of city rivals Milan, while Cagliari dropped to 19th having taken 10 points from 17 matches.
- Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
- Mbappe double gives PSG win over Monaco
- Osasuna snatch draw against Barca
- Verstappen crowned F1 world champion
- What do we mean by good football?
- Atherton blames England’s poor preparation for Ashes defeat
- Bayern come from behind to beat Mainz
- Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds
- Martinez nets twice as Inter thrash Cagliari to go top of Serie A
- Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak
- Vargas scores twice as Atletico win final first leg 4-0
- Real Madrid cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
- Mbappe double gives PSG 2-0 win over Monaco
- Osasuna snatch draw against Barcelona with late stunner
Most Read
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Murad Hassan faces multiple lawsuits over 'vulgar' comments on Zaima
- Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Is Murad Hassan returning to Bangladesh after his failed attempt to enter Canada?
- Need to wait for a decision on Khaleda Zia: law minister
- India’s Harnaaz Sandhu takes the crown at Miss Universe 2021