Aguero to announce his retirement on Wednesday, newspaper says
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Dec 2021 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 06:45 PM BdST
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement this week following a cardiac evaluation, ending the Argentine's career at 33, Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported on Monday.
Barca declined to comment and the player's agent and friends were not available to confirm the information. However, sources close to the situation confirmed to Reuters that a ceremony is being prepared by the club for Wednesday.
The former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid player, who arrived at Barcelona on a free transfer in the close season, received medical assistance on the pitch after he complained of chest pain and dizziness during his team's 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga in late October and had to be taken to hospital.
Barcelona announced days later that Aguero was ruled out for at least three months following cardiac analysis and reports appeared about his possible retirement in Spanish and Argentine media shortly after.
"Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada," Barcelona said in a statement in November.
Aguero has made five appearances in all competitions so far in his short tenure as a Barca player, scoring one goal, in El Clasico against Real Madrid, after starting the season with a calf problem.
- Peña’s upset of Nunes shakes up the UFC
- Inter thrash Cagliari to go top of Serie A
- Manchester United suffer COVID outbreak
- Atletico win Copa do Brasil first leg 4-0
- Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
- Mbappe double gives PSG win over Monaco
- Osasuna snatch draw against Barca
- Verstappen crowned F1 world champion
- Aguero to announce his retirement on Wednesday, newspaper says
- Man Utd draw PSG in Champions League last 16 to set up Ronaldo v Messi tie
- Julianna Peña’s upset of Amanda Nunes shakes up the UFC
- Martinez nets twice as Inter thrash Cagliari to go top of Serie A
- Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak
- Vargas scores twice as Atletico win final first leg 4-0
Most Read
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Murad Hassan faces multiple lawsuits over 'vulgar' comments on Zaima
- Sky-high airfare leaves Middle East-bound workers in the lurch
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case