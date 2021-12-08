Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat Brugge 4-1
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Dec 2021 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2021 03:14 AM BdST
Already-qualified Paris St Germain finished the Champions League group stage in style as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi bagged doubles in a 4-1 home win over Club Brugge on Tuesday.
France forward Mbappe put the Ligue 1 side 2-0 up in the first seven minutes and Messi added a third before the break plus a fourth with a penalty after the interval.
PSG were guaranteed second place in Group A before kickoff while Manchester City, who lost 2-1 at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, had already secured top spot and finished with 12 points, one ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's Paris side.
Brugge were eliminated from European competition after finishing bottom with four points, three behind Leipzig.
Visiting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet clumsily punched Nuno Mendes's cross into the path of Mbappe who fired home after two minutes and the striker was at it again five minutes later when he volleyed past the Belgian from Angel Di Maria's pass.
Mbappe is the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the Champions League, less than two weeks before his 23rd birthday.
Messi added the third seven minutes before halftime with a trademark curled attempt from outside the area and although Mats Rits pulled one back in the 68th, PSG were always in control.
Messi wrapped up a comfortable victory with a 76th-minute spot kick after being brought down by substitute Ignace Van der Brempt.
- US will 'pay the price' for diplomatic boycott of Olympics: China
- US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics
- Man Utd and Spurs continue revivals with wins
- Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
- Xavi suffers first loss as Barca manager
- I've never tried to be the best: Messi
- West Ham stun Chelsea
- Prosecutors looking into terms of Ronaldo sale
- China says US will 'pay the price' for diplomatic boycott of Olympics
- US plans diplomatic boycott of Olympics; China threatens to retaliate
- Manchester United and Spurs continue revivals with wins
- Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup and seal domestic treble
- Xavi suffers first loss as Barca manager after Juanmi stunner
- 'I've never tried to be the best', says Messi after seventh Ballon d'Or win
Most Read
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan loses Awami League post too
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Murad came to Chhatra League from Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- HC orders purge of Murad’s ‘ugly and derogatory’ remarks from social media
- How TikTok reads your mind