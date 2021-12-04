Pochettino backs Messi to rediscover form in front of goal
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2021 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 10:46 AM BdST
Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi has "incredible talent" and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will soon fire on all cylinders, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.
Messi stunned the sports world when he left boyhood club Barcelona and joined PSG on a two-year deal in the close season.
But the 34-year-old Argentina international has had a slow start to life at PSG, scoring four goals in 12 games in all competitions, including one in Ligue 1.
"Leo has an incredible talent and has always scored, so he will score plenty more here," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Lens. "It's a matter of time and efficiency.
"He gets a lot of chances in every game. The ball will eventually go in and he will help us a lot, as he already does."
PSG are top of the table on 41 points after 16 games, 12 points above Olympique de Marseille, who have a game in hand.
Pochettino said the Parisian club will face a tricky test against fifth-placed Lens and urged the players to be more clinical in finishing their chances.
"The key will be to score goals by improving our efficiency in front of goal," Pochettino said. "We will play against a very physical Lens team. They are having a great season, and have a very good team with a good coach (Franck Haise)."
PSG said in a statement that defender Sergio Ramos' workload has been adjusted due to muscle fatigue and the 35-year-old will return to training on Sunday, having missed their 0-0 draw with Nice on Wednesday.
- Ronaldo pass 800-goal mark
- WTA suspends China tournaments over Peng Shuai
- Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about rivalry with Messi
- Liverpool great Kennedy dies
- Tiger Woods fighting to return
- MLB money flows to free agents as lockout looms
- Messi wins historic seventh Ballon d'Or
- Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with ankle injury
- Pochettino backs Messi to rediscover form in front of goal
- Ronaldo doubles up to sink Arsenal and pass 800-goal mark
- WTA suspends tournaments in China over treatment of Peng Shuai
- Liverpool and Arsenal great Kennedy dies aged 70
- Tiger Woods fighting to return, 'grateful' to have life, leg
- Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about Ballon d'Or rivalry with Messi
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- Volunteers try to save starving buffalos on Brazil farm where 500 died
- Indian doctors strike as omicron sparks fears of third wave of COVID-19
- ‘Red cards’ for traffic violators: Students announce a new campaign for road safety
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian