PSG's Neymar out for up to eight weeks with ankle injury
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Nov 2021 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:57 PM BdST
Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle sprain sustained in Sunday's 3-1 Ligue 1 comeback victory at 10-man St Etienne, the French club said in a statement on Monday.
The 29-year-old twisted his ankle in the dying seconds of the match after treading on the leg of St Etienne's Yvann Macon which left him screaming in agony before he was carried off.
Neymar was later pictured leaving the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium on crutches.
"The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries. An unavailability of six to eight weeks is to be expected," PSG said, adding his injury will be evaluated again in 72 hours.
Neymar had earlier said in an Instagram post that setbacks were part of an athlete's life and vowed to "come back better and stronger."
PSG's Lionel Messi set up all three goals in the game as they stretched their lead at the top to 12 points.
- Portugal finds 13 omicron variant cases at football club
- Dropping Ronaldo was my decision: Carrick
- Williams F1 founder Frank Williams dies
- League leaders Chelsea held by Man Utd
- PSG beat 10-man St Etienne
- Arsenal stroll past Newcastle
- Rangnick set to be named Man U interim manager
- Italy, Portugal on collision course in WC playoffs
- Portugal finds 13 cases of omicron variant at Lisbon football club
- Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick
- Williams F1 founder Frank Williams dies aged 79
- League leaders Chelsea held 1-1 by Manchester United
- Messi in assist mode as PSG beat 10-man St Etienne
- Arsenal stroll past rock-bottom Newcastle
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Khaleda Zia diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, doctors recommend treatment abroad
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job despite 'forced haircut' scandal
- Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies at 73
- WHO flags global risk from Omicron, countries tighten curbs
- S African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
- BGB trooper among 4 killed in UP polls violence in Nilphamari, Narsingdi
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- Does omicron cause only mild illness? The jury is still out
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students