Rangnick set to be named Manchester United interim manager: reports
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Nov 2021 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 01:01 AM BdST
Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager on a six-month contract following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to multiple reports in the British media.
The 63-year-old German, who is currently head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, will be given a two-year consultancy role once United find a permanent manager, reports said.
A source at United told Reuters that nothing has been finalised and discussions are ongoing, adding that both the club and Rangnick were respectful of Lokomotiv.
Rangnick, however, will not be in the dugout for the Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday due to work permit reasons, with Michael Carrick set to continue as caretaker boss.
Rangnick has previously managed Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
Solskjaer was sacked as United manager last week after their 4-1 away defeat to Watford, a result that left them eighth in the league standings with 17 points from 12 games.
- Arsenal would be 'delighted' to have Wenger back: Arteta
- Liverpool maintain perfect record with win over Porto
- Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes
- Do sports still need China?
- Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group
- Fans remember Maradona
- Court convicts Benzema of attempted blackmail
- Solid Benfica hold Barca to 0-0 draw
- Italy and Portugal on collision course in World Cup playoffs
- Arsenal would be 'delighted' to have Wenger back at the club, says Arteta
- Liverpool maintain perfect Champions League record with 2-0 win over Porto
- Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes
- Do sports still need China?
- Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group
Most Read
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- South Africa identifies new virus variant displaying a ‘big jump in evolution’
- Where Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders went to school
- Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Britain says new COVID-19 variant is the most significant yet found
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Bangladesh logs 239 new COVID cases, another 3 die