Maradona fans remember troubled football great a year after his death
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Nov 2021 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 11:43 PM BdST
Thousands of fans of football great Diego Maradona will pay tribute to the star on the one-year anniversary of his death, amid legal wrangles about how he died and allegations over past relationships that threaten to tarnish his legacy.
The Argentine world champion, known as 'Pelusa' for his once flowing mane and 'D10S' - a play on the word for 'God' in Spanish and his famous no. 10 jersey - died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60 due to cardiac arrest.
Born in a humble neighbourhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Maradona became an icon to many in Argentina and around the world. He was a cult hero in Napoli, Italy, where he helped drive an underdog team to domestic and European glory.
The player has been immortalized with murals and statues, as well as tattoos have been named after him.
"Diego made us feel so many things," Ezequiel Rossi, a 34-year-old teacher in Argentina, told Reuters this week.
"It was wonderful, seeing this kid who started with nothing and suddenly had everything. He made us dream and imagine that we could also do great things."
Maradona's personal life was controversial, marked by excesses with drugs and alcohol, multiple children, and friendships with strong-men leaders, including Hugo Chavez in Venezuela and Fidel Castro in Cuba.
This week a Cuban woman who had an affair with Maradona two decades ago, when she was 16 and he around 40, accused the star of "stealing her childhood" and on one occasion of raping her.
"I can't justify what he did in many areas of his life," said Alejandro Sterli, a 61-year-old shooting instructor. "That's why I try to separate the player from the human being."
Italian club Napoli, which he led to Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, will play three November games wearing shirts with black and white images of a young Maradona. Two of his other clubs, Barcelona and Boca Juniors, will compete in a 'Maradona Cup.'
For many, Thursday will be a day of sadness.
"That day is the worst day of my life," Dalma Maradona, one of his daughters, recently said on Instagram. "I feel that this day is not to honor or commemorate, much less celebrate."
- Court convicts Benzema of attempted blackmail
- Solid Benfica hold Barca to 0-0 draw
- Chelsea thrash Juve 4-0 to reach last 16
- Win over Villareal a huge boost: Man Utd’s Carrick
- Ronaldo, Sancho put Man U in last 16
- In Peng case, a glimpse into the machinery of Beijing's control
- Stop 'malicious hyping' of tennis player Peng: China
- Man United and the perils of living in the past
- Maradona fans remember troubled football great a year after his death
- French court convict football star Benzema of attempted blackmail
- Solid Benfica defence hold Barcelona to scoreless draw at Camp Nou
- Chelsea thrash Juve 4-0 to reach Champions League last 16
- Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Man Utd’s Carrick
- Ronaldo, Sancho put Man United in Champions League last 16
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Hospitalised Khaleda’s condition ‘hasn’t improved’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group