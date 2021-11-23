Cuban woman says football star Maradona raped her as teenager, 'stole my childhood'
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Nov 2021 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:52 AM BdST
Mavys Alvarez, a Cuban woman who had a relationship with late football star Diego Maradona two decades ago, told a news conference on Monday that the Argentine player had raped her when she was a teenager and "stolen her childhood."
Alvarez, now 37, gave testimony last week to an Argentine Ministry of Justice court that is investigating her allegations of trafficking against Maradona's former entourage, linked to events when she was 16.
Maradona, widely considered one of the greatest ever football stars, died a year ago on Nov 25, 2020.
The complaint relates to a journey Alvarez took to Argentina with Maradona in 2001, when he was around 40 and she was 16.
Alvarez said that she first met the football star shortly before the trip, when he was in Cuba to undergo drug addiction treatment.
At a news conference in Buenos Aires, Alvarez said Maradona had raped her in the clinic in Havana where he was staying, while her mother was in the next room.
"He covers my mouth, he rapes me, I don't want to think about it too much," Alvarez said.
"I stopped being a girl, all my innocence was stolen from me. It's hard. You stop living the innocent things that a girl of that age has to experience."
Matias Morla, Maradona's lawyer before his death, did not respond to a request for comment. Other legal representatives for Maradona could not identified in the case.
Alvarez has previously described the relationship in media interviews as consensual, but also said that Maradona had at least on one occasion forced himself upon her.
She said that her family had only allowed a relationship with the star to happen, despite the large age gap, because of Maradona's friendship with the late Cuban President Fidel Castro.
"My family would never have accepted it if the Cuban government had not been involved," she said. "They were forced in another way to accept a relationship that was not good for them, or for anyone."
Cuba's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alvarez said she had filed the complaint "in order to help all women, all victims of trafficking, of crime," she said. "To be able to help them in whatever way I can. That's my idea."
She said it was hard to be back in Argentina, where Maradona remains a hero to many.
"It's hard to be in his country, to see that he is everywhere, he is an idol and at the same time everything I remember about him as a person feels ugly," she said.
- Messi, Ronaldo on shortlist for FIFA Best Men’s Player
- How Peng went silenced #MeToo accuser
- Real Madrid cruise to win against Granada
- LeBron ejected after drawing blood in NBA game
- Man City ease past Everton to go second
- Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix
- 4 more Bayern players in quarantine
- Gerrard off to a flyer with Villa, Solskjaer feels heat after United loss
- Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men’s Player award
- How Swent from ‘Chinese princess’ to silenced #MeToo accuser
- NBA: LeBron James ejected for strike that drew blood from Pistons centre
- Real Madrid cruise to 4-1 away win against Granada
- Stylish Man City ease past Everton to go second
- Hamilton wins in Qatar with Verstappen second
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Three-day COVID vaccination drive in all Dhaka wards begins on Tuesday
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 264 cases in a day
- How to save your knees without giving up your workout
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate