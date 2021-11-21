Ragged Man Utd slump to 4-1 defeat at Watford
>>Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2021 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 12:31 AM BdST
Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday after finishing the game with 10 men to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display with Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr on target for the hosts for whom Sarr also had a penalty saved by David De Gea, who then kept out Sarr's retake after VAR ruled a player was in the area.
Substitute Donny van de Beek inspired a revival after the break and halved the deficit in the 50th minute but United's day was summed up when defender Harry Maguire was sent off for a clumsy tackle with 20 minutes remaining.
Watford made absolutely sure of a crucial win with a grandstand finish as stoppage-time goals by substitute Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis sparked noisy celebrations from the Vicarage Road faithful.
It was a dreadful capitulation by United who face a crucial week with a Champions League tie against Villarreal before a trip to table-topping Chelsea next weekend.
They are in seventh place with 17 points, 12 behind Chelsea, while 16th placed Watford have 13 points from 12 games.
- China’s Peng will reappear 'soon’: Global Times
- World Cup playoffs to be single leg games
- Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China: Pound
- Peng is not facing retribution: China editor
- Kardashian, Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
- WTA prepared to pull tournaments out of China
- Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal
- LaLiga returns with all eyes on Xavi's first game
- Ragged Man Utd slump to 4-1 defeat at Watford
- Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG stretch lead
- Pulisic back among goals as leaders Chelsea stroll past Leicester
- China tennis player Peng will reappear in public 'soon': Global Times editor
- World Cup intercontinental playoffs to be single leg games
- Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Hasina says Zia, Ershad and Khaleda’s ‘links’ to Aug 15 carnage are ‘proved’
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms