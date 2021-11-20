World Cup intercontinental playoffs to be single leg games
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Nov 2021 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:11 PM BdST
The intercontinental playoffs to qualify for next year's World Cup finals will be contested as single games rather than the usual two-legged, home and away format, FIFA said on Friday.
The playoffs will feature the highest placed teams not to have automatically qualified from Africa, Asia, South America and the CONCACAF (North and Central America and Caribbean) regions.
Four nations will compete for two spots in the finals which will be held in November 2022 in Qatar.
The playoffs were originally scheduled to take place over two legs in March 2022 but were rescheduled to June 2022 due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the qualifying schedule.
The games will be played at a neutral venue which is yet to be determined by football's global governing body.
The draw for the games will take place on Friday, following the draw for the European qualification playoffs.
- Peng is not facing retribution: China editor
- Kardashian, Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
- WTA prepared to pull tournaments out of China
- Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal
- LaLiga returns with all eyes on Xavi's first game
- Denmark kits to promote Qatar human rights issues
- Brazil v Argentina match officials suspended for 'serious errors'
- Fans could face lodging shortage at Qatar World Cup
- Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound
- China editor says he does not think Peng faces retribution
- Kim Kardashian, Leeds owner Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
- Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal
- Science and slush beating the heat at Qatar World Cup
- WTA prepared to pull tournaments out of China over Peng allegation
Most Read
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Three teenage sisters ‘missing’ from Dhaka found in Jashore
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe
- 6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh logs 253 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 7