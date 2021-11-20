China tennis player Peng will reappear in public 'soon': Global Times editor
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Nov 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2021 05:29 PM BdST
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying in her own home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a prominent state-media journalist, said on Saturday.
Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored internet.
"In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon," Hu wrote on Twitter.
The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.
Hu said he had confirmed through his sources that photos shared on Twitter by a journalist working for Chinese state media, purportedly showing Peng at home, depicted her "current state".
The authenticity of the pictures could not be verified independently.
Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women's Tennis Association, or WTA has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities. The United States has called for proof of Peng's whereabouts and safety.
The International Olympic Committee could be pushed into taking a hard line with the 2022 Beijing Olympic hosts, senior IOC member Dick Pound has said.
Thus far the IOC has declined to comment on Peng's matter, saying it believed "quiet diplomacy" offered the best opportunity for a solution.
- World Cup playoffs to be single leg games
- Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China: Pound
- Peng is not facing retribution: China editor
- Kardashian, Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
- WTA prepared to pull tournaments out of China
- Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal
- LaLiga returns with all eyes on Xavi's first game
- Denmark kits to promote Qatar human rights issues
- World Cup intercontinental playoffs to be single leg games
- Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound
- China editor says he does not think Peng faces retribution
- Kim Kardashian, Leeds owner Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
- Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal
- Science and slush beating the heat at Qatar World Cup
Most Read
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Three teenage sisters ‘missing’ from Dhaka found in Jashore
- Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe
- Hasina says Zia, Ershad and Khaleda’s ‘links’ to Aug 15 carnage are ‘proved’