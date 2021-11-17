Bangladesh wins double bronze at Asian Archery Championships

The Bangladesh mixed team, comprising archers Md Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique, entered the recurve mixed team event final after eliminating India at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh will fight top seed South Korea for the gold medal at the recurve mixed team event final on Friday.

In the recurve women's team event, the Bangladesh Archery team, comprising Nasrin Akter, Beauty Roy and Diya, secured the first ever bronze medal for the country beating Vietnam by 5-3 sets. The compound team, however, lost in the semi-final against South Korea.

The Bangladesh men's recurve team, comprising archers Roman Shana, Ram Krishna Saha and Rubel, won the same medal afterwards beating Kazakhstan by 6-2 sets.