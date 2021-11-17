Angry Brazil coach hits out at officials after goalless draw
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2021 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 11:06 AM BdST
Brazil held Argentina to a 0-0 draw in San Juan on Tuesday but Brazilian coach Tite angrily hit out at what he said was an “inconceivable” decision taken - or not taken - by officials manning the video assistant referee (VAR).
Tite felt Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi should have been punished for elbowing winger Raphinha in the first half.
The two tussled for the ball near the goal line and Otamendi appeared to elbow the Leeds United winger in the face. Raphinha fell to the ground but Otamendi hauled him up, clearly wanting the game to continue.
Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha looked to be receiving messages from his colleagues in the VAR cabin but took no action, a decision that infuriated the normally placid Brazilian coach.
“Cunha is an extraordinary referee,” Tite said, his voice rising. “Refereeing demands a team and those who were in the VAR, it’s impossible, and I am going to repeat this, it is impossible not to see Otamendi’s elbow on Raphinha.”
“A high quality VAR official cannot work this way. It’s inconceivable. Inconceivable is not the word I want to use. I am using that word because I am polite.”
Tite was nevertheless pleased with the result of a game in which he was forced to field his youngest side since taking over as national coach in 2016.
The loss of Neymar through injury contributed to a new front line of Vinicius Jnr, Matheus Cunha and Raphinha, who between them boast only 15 caps.
“We lost an extraordinary player, Neymar, and we had to restructure the team, who held their own against guy of the quality of Messi,” he told reporters.
“It was a spectacle that went back and forth,” he said of he entertaining draw. “The quality of both teams meant that neither was able to control the game.”
- Argentina qualify for Qatar 2022
- Swiss thump Bulgaria to seal World Cup place
- Italy miss out on claiming World Cup spot
- Messi will start qualifier v Brazil
- WTA Tour seeks Chinese inquiry into player’s sexual assault accusation
- Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
- DR Congo, Ghana reach African playoffs
- Russia own goal sends Croatia through
- Angry Brazil coach hits out at officials after goalless draw
- Scaloni celebrates 'magnificent' year as Argentina head to Qatar
- Argentina qualify for Qatar 2022 after 0-0 draw with Brazil
- Swiss thump Bulgaria to seal World Cup place ahead of Italy
- Italy miss out on claiming World Cup spot after N Ireland stalemate
- Messi will start qualifier v Brazil, says coach Scaloni
Most Read
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Pfizer will allow its COVID pill to be made and sold cheaply in poor countries
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- India's Dr Reddy's open to making Pfizer COVID pill after Merck deal
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 213 cases in a day