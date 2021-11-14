Mbappe shines as France thump Kazakhstan 8-0 to qualify
Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2021 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 03:53 AM BdST
Holders France reached the 2022 World Cup finals with a match to spare after four goals from Kylian Mbappe helped them to an 8-0 home rout of Kazakhstan in their Group D qualifier on Saturday.
The result left France top of the group on 15 points from seven games, four ahead of second-placed Finland who they visit in their final match on Tuesday.
Karim Benzema added two goals while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann netted one each to seal France's berth in next year's 32-nation tournament in Qatar.
