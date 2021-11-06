Lewandowski on target as Bayern end Freiburg's unbeaten league start
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Nov 2021 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 11:31 PM BdST
Robert Lewandowski scored his 60th goal this calendar year as champions Bayern Munich claimed a 2-1 home win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to end the visiting side's unbeaten start to the season.
Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule spurned good chances early on before Bayern took a deserved lead in the 30th minute through Leon Goretzka, who was unselfishly played in by Thomas Mueller after Freiburg lost possession on the edge of the box.
The visitors sat deep after the break and soaked up the pressure from Bayern but almost conceded a second before the hour-mark when Goretzka struck the post with a low shot following a dummy from Sane.
Freiburg denied Goretzka again minutes later, but Lewandowski netted a second in the 75th minute with a finish from close range after some smart work down the left from Alphonso Davies.
Janik Haberer grabbed a goal for Freiburg in the third minute of stoppage time, but Bayern held on for the win.
Bayern top the league table with 28 points from 11 games, four points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who play RB Leipzig later on Saturday. Freiburg are third on 22 points.
- Injured Messi to miss PSG trip to Bordeaux
- When the solution is the problem
- Usman, Covington headline UFC 268
- Osaka hints at return
- Who is Barcelona’s new manager?
- Xavi set for Barca
- Australia postpones Afghanistan Test until 'situation is clearer'
- PSG battle to draw at Leipzig after Wijnaldum double
- Injured Messi to miss PSG trip to Bordeaux
- What to watch at UFC 268 as Usman and Covington headline
- Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on court
- Who is Barcelona’s new manager Xavi Hernandez?
- In football, sometimes the solution is the problem
- Xavi set for Barca as Al Sadd agree to coach's release
Most Read
- RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
- Millions stare into the second day without transport as fuel price strike rolls on
- Bangladesh reports one death from COVID in a day for the first time in 18 months
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Bones in the backyard: How police cracked a grisly cold case
- Striking truckers vow to continue protest despite minister’s pleas
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Near-daily COVID-19 tests, sleeping in classrooms: life in COVID-zero China
- Government cites continuous loss as reason for diesel price hike
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide