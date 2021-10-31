Man United ease pressure on Solskjaer with 3-0 win at Spurs

Ronaldo struck in the 39th minute with a perfect right-foot volley into the far corner of Hugo Lloris's net from a glorious pass by Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

Cavani added the second in the 64th and substitute Rashford wrapped up a comfortable win four minutes from time as United put last weekend's 5-0 home drubbing by Liverpool behind them.

United climbed to fifth on 17 points from 10 games, while Nuno Espirito Santo's shot-shy Spurs side, who failed to trouble United goalkeeper David De Gea, are eighth on 15.