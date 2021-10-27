Barcelona to play Boca Juniors in friendly tribute to Maradona

“FC Barcelona and Club Atletico Boca Juniors will play the ‘Maradona Cup’ on Dec 14, a game to pay tribute to the star Diego Armando Maradona when the first anniversary of his death is remembered,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Boca confirmed they will take part in the game and said it will be played at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Maradona died from a heart attack on Nov 25, 2020 after battling health issues and undergoing emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.

The Argentine played for Barca and Boca in a storied career that included trophy wins in both countries. He also famously guided Argentina to their 1986 World Cup triumph in Mexico.