Barcelona to play Boca Juniors in friendly tribute to Maradona
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Oct 2021 09:05 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2021 09:05 AM BdST
Spanish club Barcelona will play Argentine giants Boca Juniors in a December tribute match to mark the one year-anniversary of the death of their former player Diego Maradona, the two clubs announced on Monday.
“FC Barcelona and Club Atletico Boca Juniors will play the ‘Maradona Cup’ on Dec 14, a game to pay tribute to the star Diego Armando Maradona when the first anniversary of his death is remembered,” Barcelona said in a statement.
Boca confirmed they will take part in the game and said it will be played at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Maradona died from a heart attack on Nov 25, 2020 after battling health issues and undergoing emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.
The Argentine played for Barca and Boca in a storied career that included trophy wins in both countries. He also famously guided Argentina to their 1986 World Cup triumph in Mexico.
