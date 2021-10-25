United fans deserve better, says Ronaldo, after drubbing by Liverpool
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2021 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 02:03 PM BdST
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo blamed the team for Sunday's 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and said fans of the Old Trafford club deserve better.
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool humiliated United, who are now without a win in their last four games and have slipped to seventh on the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.
"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame," Ronaldo, who returned to the club in the summer for his second spell, said on Instagram
"Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!"
Defender Luke Shaw, who made a series of defensive errors alongside captain Harry Maguire on Sunday, echoed Ronaldo's comments.
"We are extremely disappointed, it is not good enough and it hurts a lot," Shaw told the club. "I think football is obviously a team sport, we are in it together and we are all together.
"But I think, as individuals, we need to take responsibility for some of the actions tonight (Sunday)... I have not been at my best and I know that, for maybe the last few weeks, so I need to reflect on that."
United travel to Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's league game.
- United fans deserve better, says Ronaldo
- A rock star’s next act: making Montana a skateboarding oasis
- Life after Leo
- Salah hat-trick as Liverpool put 5 past Man Utd
- Alaba strike gives Real 2-1 win at Barcelona
- Barca need to make fans proud against Real: Koeman
- Ronaldo backs Man Utd to overcome slow start
- Sprinter Alex Quinonez killed in Ecuador
- United fans deserve better, says Ronaldo, after drubbing by Liverpool
- A rock star’s next act: making Montana a skateboarding oasis
- Salah hat-trick as Liverpool put five past shambolic United
- Alaba strike on Clasico debut gives Real Madrid 2-1 win at Barcelona
- Life after Leo
- Ronaldo backs Man Utd to adapt and overcome slow start
Most Read
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Fearsome dinosaur that stalked Australia was a timid plant eater
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
- Heavy is the burden on Japan’s royal women