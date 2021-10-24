World Championship bronze medallist Quinonez killed in Ecuador
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Oct 2021 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2021 11:10 AM BdST
Sprinter Alex Quinonez, Ecuador's World Championship bronze medallist, has been killed in his home city of Guayanquil on Friday, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday.
Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo said Quinonez, who was 32, and another individual were fatally shot at around 9:20 pm on Friday in the northwest part of the city.
Quinonez won the 200m bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and reached the final of the same event at the 2012 London Olympics. He was suspended in July prior to the Tokyo Olympics for anti-doping whereabouts failures.
"With great sadness, we confirm the murder of our sportsman Alex Quinonez," the country's sports ministry said on Twitter here.
"We have lost a great sportsman, someone who allowed us to dream, who moved us... he was the greatest sprinter this country produced."
Ecuadorean president Guillermo Lasso expressed his condolences and said here the killing "will not go unpunished". Earlier this month, Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency over rising crime in the country.
Quinonez's death marks the second killing of an international athlete this month after Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death at her home.
- Barca need to make fans proud against Real: Koeman
- Manchester United’s perfect feedback loop
- FIFA says 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan
- Ronaldo header seals United win over Atalanta
- Pique strike secures crucial win for Barca
- Infantino seeks consensus over World Cup plans
- Daka leads Leicester to comeback win at Spartak
- Olympic torch arrives in Beijing
- World Championship bronze medallist Quinonez killed in Ecuador
- Koeman says Barca need to make fans proud in Clasico against Real
- Manchester United’s perfect feedback loop
- FIFA says 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan
- Ronaldo header seals United comeback win over Atalanta
- Pique strike secures crucial win for Barcelona
Most Read
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Communal attacks: Protesters occupy Shahbagh demanding justice, accountability
- Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say
- Mohib Ullah rose to fame as Rohingya leader. And killers went after him
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
- ‘Needle spiking’ of women in Britain stirs alarm over new kind of assault
- Pirganj’s Shaikat made incendiary Facebook posts to increase followers: RAB
- BCL expels key suspect Shaikat after Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks
- Hasina set to open a southern ‘bridge to dream’
- As COVID cases and deaths trend down, how optimistic should Bangladesh be?