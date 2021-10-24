Ronaldo backs Man Utd to adapt and overcome slow start
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Oct 2021 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2021 12:15 PM BdST
Manchester United's players need time to adjust to each other and their playing styles, forward Cristiano Ronaldo said, encouraging his team to overcome their inconsistent start to the Premier League campaign.
United brought in the likes of Ronaldo, forward Jadon Sancho and centre back Raphael Varane in the close season but have made a stuttering start domestically to sit sixth in the table with 14 points from eight games.
"The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible," Ronaldo told Sky Sports.
"I don't speak only about my individual stuff, I put the collective in first place. To win things as a collective - it's more easy to win individual stuff - I still think it's possible."
Ronaldo has made a strong start to his second spell at the club, scoring six goals in all competitions so far. The 36-year-old called for "sacrifice" from his colleagues to lift the team.
"Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club... My role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game," the Portuguese added.
"If everyone is thinking like that, sacrifice for the team, I think we will be a better team. We have fantastic supporters behind us, fantastic stadium, fantastic team, so we have to carry on like that."
United take on bitter rivals Liverpool in the league at 9:30 pm BDT on Sunday.
