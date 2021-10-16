Barca coach Koeman hints at Aguero debut, Ansu Fati start
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2021 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 07:13 PM BdST
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hinted that forward Sergio Aguero could make his debut in Sunday's LaLiga home meeting with Valencia.
The Argentine joined Barca from English champions Manchester City on a free transfer in July when his contract expired, but has yet to feature competitively due to a calf injury.
Aguero did play - and score - in a behind closed doors friendly during the international break, and Koeman said he is in contention for Sunday.
"He's improved a lot lately, playing 20 to 25 minutes in Wednesday's friendly. He's going well," Koeman said.
"He isn't in match or physical rhythm, but that will come with gametime. He's in contention to be in the squad, he can bring a lot to the side.
"The important thing is that he improves fitness-wise, and he'll do that playing games."
The visit of Koeman's former club Valencia marks the start of a big week for both coach and team, with Dynamo Kiev visiting the Camp Nou on Wednesday before arch-rivals Real Madrid come to town next Sunday.
Ansu Fati is also in contention to make his first start since injuring his knee last November, and Koeman said a final decision will be made on Sunday.
"He's improving everyday, but he's been out a long time and you can't just return in two weeks," Koeman said.
"We need to think with Ansu that there's three games this week and he can't play all three. We need to decide what's best for the team."
Barca will be without defender Ronald Araujo, midfielder Pedri and forward Martin Braithwaite for Sunday's encounter, which will be the first time the club have been able to play in front of a full home crowd since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
- Koeman hints at Aguero debut
- FIFA to expand gaming and e-sports portfolio
- Europeans ready to block FIFA World Cup plans
- Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
- Pedri agrees new Barcelona contract
- Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty
- Macron scores penalty in charity football match
- Saudi era begins at Newcastle with Spurs visit
- Barca coach Koeman hints at Aguero debut, Ansu Fati start
- Europeans ready to block FIFA World Cup plans regardless of vote
- FIFA to expand gaming and e-sports portfolio
- Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
- France's Macron scores penalty in charity football match
- Pedri agrees new Barcelona contract with 1bn euro release clause
Most Read
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Zee Bangla broadcast resumes in Bangladesh without ads
- Hindu leaders decide against immersing idols, declare half-day strike over attack on JM Sen Hall
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka over alleged sacrilege
- British lawmaker stabbed to death in 'terrorist incident'
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- From Friday fun to business: mobile internet outage slowed almost everything
- ‘The only exit’: Where soldiers are dying after sexual assaults
- High-speed mobile internet back on in Bangladesh after 12-hour outage
- Four people die in Magura union council poll violence