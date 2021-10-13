Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2021 03:01 AM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 03:01 AM BdST
A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helped Portugal stroll to a 5-0 win over Luxembourg in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
The victory ensures Portugal remain a point behind leaders Serbia, who moved onto 17 points with a 3-1 home win over Azerbaijan, with a game in hand and superior goal difference.
Portugal had the game all but won within the first 18 minutes.
Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot before his Manchester United team mate Bruno Fernandes made it three as he fired in following good work from Bernardo Silva.
Midfielder Joao Palhinha made it four with just over 20 minutes to go, before Ronaldo netted his 10th treble for his country three minutes from time with a header from close range.
Next month Fernando Santos's Portugal side travel to Ireland before then hosting Serbia in what could be a winner-takes-all fixture to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
- Hungary fans fight with police inside Wembley
- Germany qualify for 2022 World Cup
- Barca handed boost in attack
- Raiders coach resigns over anti-gay, sexist emails
- France beat Spain in Nations League final
- Messi scores as Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0
- Italy edge Belgium to finish third in Nations League
- India captain Harmanpreet calls for women's IPL
- Hungary fans fight with police inside Wembley
- Germany qualify for 2022 World Cup with North Macedonia win
- Raiders coach resigns after homophobic and misogynistic emails
- Barca handed boost in attack as Dembele, Aguero start training
- Messi scores unusual goal as Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0
- Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Dhaka court sets verdict in Raintree hotel rape case for Tuesday
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia hospitalised for health check-up
- Bangladesh to roll out COVID vaccines for children this week
- Babar sentenced to 8 years in prison in illegal asset case
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- India's Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan
- Police describe Moosa Bin Shamsher as a ‘hollow’ man. He says he’s a victim of fraud